ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by 53 runs

Muhammad Saleem 12 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars defeated the unbeaten Multan Sultans by 53 runs in the 17th match of seventh edition of the HBL-Pakistan Super League here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Batting first, Qalandars set a target of 183 runs for win but Multan Sultans never looked into the game after the early departure of their batsman and top-scorer Shan Masood who was deceived by a slow off-cutter from Shaheen Shah Afridi. Skipper Muhammad Rizwan also looked off-colour and seemed struggling at a tricky Gaddafi Stadium pitch that needed a lot of patience from the batsman before offering scores. He could make only 20 off 27 balls before being clean bowled by Rashid Khan.

Sohaib Maqsood remained top scorer of Multan with 29 off 26 balls while Tim David made 24 and Khushdil Shah 22. Zaman Khan took three wickets while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Rashid Khan all snared two wickets apiece to register a convincing victory as Sultans were bowled out for 130 runs in 19.3 overs.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars handed a 183-run target to unbeaten Multan Sultans. The start of Qalandars innings was not promising as Anwar Ali removed opener Abdullah Shafiq in the very first over. However, the top run-scorer of this season Fakhar Zaman continued his golden run and along with Kamran Ghulam added 86 runs for the second wicket. The Qalandars felt it tough to get runs freely in the earlier part of the innings but started showing their muscles soon.

Kamran Ghulam scored 42 runs before his departure off 38 balls including six boundaries. Fakhar completed his another half-century in the event off just 31 balls. He was next to go after scoring 60 runs off 37 balls that included two sixes and five boundaries. All-rounder Muhammad Hafeez also started his innings slowly but paced up the things in the latter part of the innings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Gaddafi Stadium

Comments

Comments are closed.

Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by 53 runs

Jul-Jan FY22L: Record $18bn remittance inflows received by country

Gas, power bills for 7th census: PBS refuses to use tablets to read barcodes

WB briefs ministry about projects being funded by it

PDM decides to bring no-trust motion against govt

Small hydropower projects: PPIB urges PD to expedite work on required approvals

Trade with Iran, Afghanistan in local currencies: SBP, FBR directed to make arrangements

PTCL CEO rules out Ufone merger

SUV segment Oshan X7; Master Changan says will commence volume production

G-13 project: PM finds staff missing from site

Roshan Digital Account for overseas: PM asks SBP to provide online facility of real time money transfer

Read more stories