No-confidence motion against PM: Nation to hear ‘good news’ soon, says Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday claimed that the government allies are in touch with the opposition for the “success” of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the nation will soon hear the “good news” of the premier’s “departure.”

Speaking at a news conference, she said that the party and its Quaid Nawaz Sharif has tasked the president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to lead the drive and consultation on the non-confidence motion is underway.

“The time as to when the no-confidence motion will be tabled in the House, will be announced after the consultations within the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The lawmakers of the coalition partners of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who are unable to visit their constituencies to face the masses, are in touch with us and very soon the people of Pakistan will hear the good news of his [Imran Khan] departure to home,” she maintained.

She also lashed out at Prime Minister Khan for what she alleged that he has intensified victimisation campaign against Shehbaz Sharif. Terming Imran an “extortionist”, she said he wanted to send Shahbaz behind the bars “because he knew that Shehbaz was going to oust him and hold him accountable for his heinous crimes and massive corruption.”

“Imran Khan should stop thinking about taking to the streets and start preparing to go to jail,” she said, while referring to PM Khan’s recent statement, in which, he had warned that he would be “more dangerous” if ousted from the government.

Commenting on the award of performance certificates to various ministers, she said that it was ironic that the most important ministries that shape the future of the country like health, defence, foreign affairs, power, gas, and economy had all failed to get the certificate. “Not to mention, those who did also only broke records of corruption and disasters,” she added.

She accused the prime minister for using state machinery to send Shehbaz behind bars, adding that the prime minister had recently appointed a new head of the Asset Recovery Unit (ARU), previously headed by former aide Shahzad Akbar, who has been tasked with the sole objective of imprisoning Shehbaz Sharif as soon as possible.

“But he should learn from Shehzad Akbar and accept the truth that this entire vengeful political victimisation fiasco would not succeed. Therefore, he should listen to the voice of his conscience,” she said, adding that billions of rupees had been squandered in the name of the government’s anti-corruption drive, which had yielded no results.

She said the entire narrative of the PTI government regarding corruption had been exposed, predicting that it would result in more embarrassment for the prime minister in the future.

“Imran Khan has been doing nothing for the past three and a half years other than framing fake cases against Shehbaz like Ashiana, Saaf Pani, Ganda Nala, 56 companies, assets in excess of income, kickbacks, abuse of power but to date not a single allegation had been substantiated,” she maintained.

“Prime Minister is still busy extorting money through his ‘touts’. This network extends to the Prime Minister’s House and Bani Gala,” she claimed.

She further alleged that Shehzad Akbar was involved in the flour, sugar, ring road scandals, adding that he needs to be made answerable.

She further stated that the trial of Maryam Nawaz in the Islamabad High Court should be broadcasted to the entire nation live, so that the people know the “facts”.

“Every single person who abused state power in this smear and political victimization campaign, would be held accountable and punished in a manner that they might be made an example for future,” she warned.

