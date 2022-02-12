PPP will fulfil promise of Waseb province: Bilawal

KOT ADDU: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that our demand for Waseb province has always been that Waseb province should be created according to the recommendations of the parliamentary commission of the Senate during PPP government 2008-13.

He said, “The PPP has served Waseb the most during its tenures in government. We have made prime minister, chief minister governor and ministers from Waseb. We will fulfill the promise of Waseb province according to the unanimous recommendations of the parliamentary commission of the Senate.”

Bilawal Bhutto visited Kot Addu to condole the death of Malik Noor Rabbani Khar with his family. Talking to journalists on this occasion, he said the death of Malik Noor Rabbani Khar’s passing away has created a void in the south Punjab and Pakistan.

He vowed to further the struggle of the senior politicians to make this country prosperous.

He said the growers of the country were troubled by the policies of this government. “It is our duty to expose the incapability of this government to the people of Pakistan.”

He said the preparations for the PPP long march have entered its last stage. “We have had numerous meeting and a workers’ convention in Multan. We will start our long march on 27th from Karachi and will enter in Punjab on the 2nd of March,” he said, adding “we will tell the people that the incapable government is economically killing the people with its failed policies.”

“We will pass through the constituencies of the government and its allies’ members and will tell them that the government has lost confidence on the government and it should also lose confidence in the parliament,” he maintained.

Responding to questions of the journalists, Bilawal Bhutto said the PPP formed the PDM and “we wanted to dislodge the government through democratic means.

The PPP stance from the beginning was that the government should be removed through no-confidence.” He said “every party has its own manifesto and ideology but we all can create consensus on a single point agenda and that is to remove this callous and puppet government.”

Responding another question, he said the PPP gives respect to its party workers so much that no other party can claim. “We do our politics on the views of the workers and the people.

Now we have announced a war against a tyrant and selected.”

He appreciated PPP workers to increase its votes up to 6 folds in Punjab. He said the PPP stance from the beginning is that every institution should work within its domain and we are struggling for this for the last three generations.