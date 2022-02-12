Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday...
12 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (February 11, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
192,579,692 117,559,151 8,623,667,779 5,120,569,730
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 633,013,142 (925,264,580) (292,251,438)
Local Individuals 6,037,120,097 (6,006,510,632) 30,609,464
Local Corporates 3,708,638,311 (3,446,996,338) 261,641,974
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.