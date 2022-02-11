Qureshi objects at foreign ministry being excluded from PM's 'appreciation'

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has objected to the criteria set by Advisor to Prime Minister on Establishment Shehzad Arbab for appreciation certificates for top-performing ministries, Aaj News reported on Friday.

In a letter, the foreign minister has lodged a formal protest after the foreign ministry did not feature in the 'top ten' list.

As per reports, Qureshi expressed concerns over the 11th position of the foreign ministry despite achieving 22 out of 26 targets.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan awarded appreciation certificates to the top 10 federal ministers, advisors, and special assistants, recognising their best performance under his government, with the Communications Ministry headed by Murad Saeed getting the first position.

PM Imran asks ministries to work on ‘out of the box’ solutions to improve performance

However, some important ministries, including finance, information and broadcasting, defence, foreign affairs, and Kashmir affairs, could not make it to the list of top 10.

The top 10 ministries recognised for their performance at a ceremony held here on Thursday include Ministry of Communications (Murad Saeed), Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (Asad Umar), Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (Dr Sania Nishtar), Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (Shafqat Mahmood), Ministry of Human Rights (Dr Shireen Mazari), Ministry of Industries and Production (Khusro Bakhtiar), National Security Division headed (Dr Moeed Yusuf), Ministry of Commerce (Abdul Razak Dawood), Ministry of Interior (Sheikh Rashid Ahmed), and Ministry of National Food Security and Research (Syed Fakhar Imam).

The ministries with a performance score of 80 per cent and over were also highlighted in the function.