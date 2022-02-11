ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Goldman ups Fed hike forecast to 7 rate increases in 2022 after CPI data

Reuters 11 Feb, 2022

HONG KONG: Goldman Sachs said it expects seven 25 basis point interest rate rises from the US Federal Reserve this year, up from its previous forecast of five and updating its forecast after Thursday's US inflation data.

US consumer prices surged 7.5% last month on a year-over-year basis, topping economists' estimates of 7.3% and marking the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years, further adding to pressure on the Fed to raise rates more aggressively.

HSBC's US economist Ryan Wang said the bank now expects the Fed to front-load rate rises more than previously anticipated, with a 50 basis point hike in March and four additional quarter-point rate rises in 2022. As per HSBC, that will lift the federal funds target range from 0-0.25% to 1.50-1.75%.

Goldman Sachs expects two ECB rate hikes

"This would amount to 150 bps in rate hikes this year, vs our previous forecast of three 25 bps rate hikes," Wang said in a note.

Deutsche Bank said in a daily markets note that its economists had also raised their Fed call to a 50 bps hike in March plus five more 25 bps hikes in 2022, with a hike at all but the November meeting and totalling 175 bps in 2022.

Deutsche economists "also highlight the increasing risk of a 2023 or 2024 recession", the note said.

Goldman Sachs US consumer prices HSBC's US economist Ryan Wang

Comments

1000 characters

Goldman ups Fed hike forecast to 7 rate increases in 2022 after CPI data

14 items: Pakistan allows export settlement to Afghanistan in PKR

US moves to free $3.5bn in frozen Afghan assets to aid Afghan people

IHC allows Umar Amin Gandapur to contest mayor elections of DI Khan

Rupee records improvement against US dollar

Bank deposits, advances register impressive YoY growth in January 2022

Pakistan administers record 2.24mn doses of Covid vaccine in a day: Asad Umar

Indian food delivery firm Zomato tumbles on tepid order value growth

PM dismisses suspicions over CPEC

CCoE approves revised Circular Debt Management Plan

Read more stories