ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BMW receives license to take 75% stake in China joint venture

Reuters 11 Feb, 2022

BERLIN: BMW has received the license from Chinese authorities to increase its stake in its Chinese joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive to 75% from 50%, the carmaker said on Friday, effective immediately.

The revaluation would lead to a positive one-off effect of 7 to 8 billion euros ($8-9 billion) to the financial results of its automotive segment, BMW said, with an increase to free cash flow of around 5 billion euros.

As of February 11, BMW Brilliance Automotive would be fully consolidated in BMW AG's group financial statements, it said, adding that it would provide more details when publishing its annual results on March 16.

Its Chinese partner Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd. will retain the remaining 25%.

EU automobile sales to rebound in 2022: industry

BMW said in October it would pay 3.6 billion euros to take control of its main joint venture in China, after the country announced it would lift longstanding rules capping foreign ownership for all auto ventures from 2022 onwards.

BMW delivered 846,237 BMW and MINI vehicles to customers in China in 2021, up 9% from the previous year and constituting nearly 40% of total sales.

The carmaker will add production of its X5 in China, previously imported from the United States, in the second quarter of the year at the BMW Brilliance joint venture, a US supplier source told Reuters.

China BMW BMW Brilliance Automotive

Comments

1000 characters

BMW receives license to take 75% stake in China joint venture

14 items: Pakistan allows export settlement to Afghanistan in PKR

US moves to free $3.5bn in frozen Afghan assets to aid Afghan people

IHC allows Umar Amin Gandapur to contest mayor elections of DI Khan

Rupee records improvement against US dollar

Goldman ups Fed hike forecast to 7 rate increases in 2022 after CPI data

Bank deposits, advances register impressive YoY growth in January 2022

Pakistan administers record 2.24mn doses of Covid vaccine in a day: Asad Umar

Indian food delivery firm Zomato tumbles on tepid order value growth

PM dismisses suspicions over CPEC

CCoE approves revised Circular Debt Management Plan

Read more stories