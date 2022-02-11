ANL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
ASL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
AVN 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.78%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
FNEL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
GGGL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.46%)
GGL 21.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.36%)
GTECH 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
HUMNL 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.38%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.02%)
MLCF 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.04%)
PACE 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.01%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 33.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
TELE 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.75%)
TPL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
TPLP 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-6.78%)
TREET 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.8%)
TRG 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.09%)
UNITY 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.99%)
WAVES 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.97%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By -2 (-0.04%)
BR30 18,126 Increased By 3.8 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,942 Increased By 2 (0%)
KSE30 17,945 Increased By 7.3 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka win toss, bowl in first Australia T20

AFP 11 Feb, 2022

SYDNEY: Sri Lanka skipper Dusan Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl in the first of a five-match Twenty20 series against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

It is the first outing for Australia since they won the World Cup in November, with two changes to the team that lifted the trophy -- David Warner and Mitchell Marsh will be rested.

In Warner's absence, the Big Bash League's top run-scorer Ben McDermott will open alongside skipper Aaron Finch while Josh Inglis makes his debut at number three.

Pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood returns for the first time since the opening Ashes Test against England in December after struggling with injury.

Finch sings praises of 'calm' interim Australia coach McDonald

Danushka Gunathilaka is back for Sri Lanka after a ban for breaching Covid-19 rules during a tour of England last June, but fellow opener Kusal Mendis is unavailable after testing positive for Covid, with Pathum Nissanka included instead at the top of the order.

Teams

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando

Umpires: Sam Nogajski (AUS) and Shawn Craig (AUS)

TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

David Warner Sydney Cricket Ground Pathum Nissanka Big Bash League Mitchell Marsh Dusan Shanaka

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka win toss, bowl in first Australia T20

PM dismisses suspicions over CPEC

IHC allows Umar Amin Gandapur to contest mayor elections of DI Khan

RSEZ: Chinese investors want more incentives

CCoE approves revised Circular Debt Management Plan

Pakistan administers record 2.24mn doses of Covid vaccine in a day: Asad Umar

Indian food delivery firm Zomato tumbles on tepid order value growth

Sales tax on light diesel abolished

Govt, Etisalat agree to resolve outstanding issues

Bank deposits, advances register impressive YoY growth in January 2022

Purported favour to 6 big firms: FBR gives its ex-chairman Zaidi a clean chit

Read more stories