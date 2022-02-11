ANL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
ASL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
AVN 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.78%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
FNEL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
GGGL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.46%)
GGL 21.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.36%)
GTECH 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
HUMNL 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.38%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.02%)
MLCF 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.04%)
PACE 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.01%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 33.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
TELE 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.75%)
TPL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
TPLP 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-6.78%)
TREET 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.8%)
TRG 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.09%)
UNITY 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.99%)
WAVES 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.97%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By -2 (-0.04%)
BR30 18,126 Increased By 3.8 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,942 Increased By 2 (0%)
KSE30 17,945 Increased By 7.3 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India opt to bat against West Indies in third ODI

AFP 11 Feb, 2022

AHMEDABAD: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against the West Indies on Friday as the hosts aimed for a clean sweep in the three-match ODI series.

India, who have already clinched the series with two comfortable victories, made four changes to the team that won the previous match by 44 runs in Ahmedabad.

Batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer return to the team after recovering from Covid-19. Pace bowler Deepak Chahar and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav also made the XI.

"Always nice to post some runs and give the bowlers a chance to do what they did the other night," Rohit said of his team that bowled out the West Indies for 193 in their chase of 238.

Pollard out as West Indies to bowl against India in second ODI

The West Indies, led by Nicholas Pooran in the absence of regular captain Kieron Pollard who missed the previous match due to a niggle, made one change.

The tourists have brought in leg-spinner Hayden Walsh in place of Akeal Hosein.

"I wanted to bowl first again. Couldn't get over the line in the last game, hopefully we do it today," said Pooran. "The batters need to bat for long and not leave it for others."

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (capt), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach

Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)

TV Umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND)

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar (IND)

Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan Nicholas Pooran Deepak Chahar

Comments

1000 characters

India opt to bat against West Indies in third ODI

PM dismisses suspicions over CPEC

IHC allows Umar Amin Gandapur to contest mayor elections of DI Khan

RSEZ: Chinese investors want more incentives

CCoE approves revised Circular Debt Management Plan

Pakistan administers record 2.24mn doses of Covid vaccine in a day: Asad Umar

Indian food delivery firm Zomato tumbles on tepid order value growth

Sales tax on light diesel abolished

Govt, Etisalat agree to resolve outstanding issues

Bank deposits, advances register impressive YoY growth in January 2022

Purported favour to 6 big firms: FBR gives its ex-chairman Zaidi a clean chit

Read more stories