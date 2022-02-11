ANL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 14.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.31%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
FNEL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.97%)
GGGL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
GGL 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.96%)
GTECH 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.46%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.9%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.32%)
PRL 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
PTC 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-7.33%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.88%)
TPL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.76%)
TPLP 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-5.78%)
TREET 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.29%)
TRG 85.48 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
UNITY 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.91%)
WAVES 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.56%)
YOUW 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.1%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By 6.6 (0.14%)
BR30 18,147 Increased By 24.5 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,044 Increased By 104.3 (0.23%)
KSE30 17,973 Increased By 35.5 (0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble steady vs dollar ahead of expected central bank rate hike

Reuters 11 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: The rouble steadied near 75 against a rising dollar on Friday, not far from its strongest mark since early January, with tensions over Ukraine staying firmly in focus as traders awaited an expected rate hike by Russia's central bank.

At 0711 GMT, the rouble was unchanged against the dollar at 75.01, close to its strongest point since Jan. 3 of 74.2550 hit in the previous session.

The greenback was stronger globally after hotter-than-expected US inflation and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official unleashed a wave of bets on aggressive rate hikes.

The rouble had gained 0.8% to trade at 85.32 versus the euro.

Rouble steady

The Bank of Russia is expected to raise its key rate on Friday to 9.5%, a Reuters poll showed, as it grapples with accelerating inflation.

It could also shed light on when it may resume foreign exchange purchases on the domestic market after halting them on Jan. 24.

The 100-basis-point hike is fully priced in and unlikely to impact Russian markets, said Evgeny Suvorov, an economist at CentroCreditBank.

"But the central bank will also present a forecast today," he added. "It is the forecast figures that can have a meaningful impact on market expectations and quotes."

Russian assets remain sensitive to tensions over Ukraine, although the rouble has wiped out most of the losses sustained this month.

Britain said on Thursday the "most dangerous moment" in the West's standoff with Moscow appeared imminent, as Russia held military exercises in Belarus and the Black Sea following the buildup of its forces near Ukraine.

"Shuttle diplomacy by the West and Russia has thus far brought more hard liner rhetoric than olive branches, prompting an uptick in sabre rattling," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

Russian stock indexes opened lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 2.5% to 1,509.0 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.6% lower at 3,596.4 points.

Shares in oil major Rosneft lost 0.5%, outperforming the wider market, after reporting sixfold increase in net income last year.

"Buyers are no longer so sure of themselves: the geopolitical element is factored into prices and no new reasons to buy have appeared," said Alfa Capital.

Yuan Rouble Dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble steady vs dollar ahead of expected central bank rate hike

PM dismisses suspicions over CPEC

Ministries asked to raise efficiency

Rs273bn KCR project sent to ECNEC

RSEZ: Chinese investors want more incentives

CCoE approves revised Circular Debt Management Plan

Pakistan administers record 2.24mn doses of Covid vaccine in a day: Asad Umar

1.2m new jobs expected: Over 70,000 housing projects worth Rs1.4trn approved: PM

Indian food delivery firm Zomato tumbles on tepid order value growth

Sales tax on light diesel abolished

Transactions related to Discos: Govt to hire financial advisor; WB’s assistance to be sought

Read more stories