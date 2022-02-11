ANL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 14.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.31%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
FNEL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.97%)
GGGL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
GGL 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.96%)
GTECH 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.46%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.9%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.32%)
PRL 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
PTC 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-7.33%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.88%)
TPL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.76%)
TPLP 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-5.78%)
TREET 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.29%)
TRG 85.48 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
UNITY 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.91%)
WAVES 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.56%)
YOUW 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.1%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By 6.6 (0.14%)
BR30 18,147 Increased By 24.5 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,044 Increased By 104.3 (0.23%)
KSE30 17,973 Increased By 35.5 (0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Volvo Cars says supply chain woes remain as profit lags forecasts

Reuters 11 Feb, 2022

STOCKHOLM: Volvo Cars posted on Friday earnings below analysts' expectations pressured by the lingering global supply shortages, while demand for its products remained strong.

The Gothenburg-based carmaker, which listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in October, said it expected to continue growing sales volume in 2022, though uncertainty due to the lingering effects of the pandemic was still high.

Volvo and other global car makers have been forced to cut vehicle output, despite robust demand in key markets like China and the United States, due to a global chip shortage. "While the component shortage has eased somewhat, the supply chain is expected to remain a restraining factor," the Swedish company said in a statement.

Volvo to convert largest factory for electric cars

Volvo's fourth-quarter operating profit fell to 3.7 billion Swedish crowns ($396.4 million) from 4.9 billion a year ago, compared to a 4.77 billion mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll.

The company's full-year operating margin rose to 7.2% from 3.2% in 2020, and versus 5.2% in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Volvo, majority owned by China's Geely Holding, proposed that no dividend would be paid.

China Volvo Nasdaq Stockholm

