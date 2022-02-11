ANL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
AVN 105.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
FNEL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.41%)
GGGL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
GGL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.68%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.61%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
PRL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PTC 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-7%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TELE 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.1%)
TPL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.14%)
TPLP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.12%)
TREET 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.53%)
TRG 85.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.38%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.23%)
WAVES 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.56%)
YOUW 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By 6.7 (0.14%)
BR30 18,149 Increased By 26.5 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,053 Increased By 112.7 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,983 Increased By 45.2 (0.25%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold steady as inflation risks counter US rate-hike bets

Reuters 11 Feb, 2022

Gold prices were steady on Friday, as bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge was partially capped by hawkish comments from a US Federal Reserve official that ramped up odds for a hefty interest rate hike next month and also lifted Treasury yields.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,825.62 per ounce, as of 0328 GMT, while US gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,826.40.

Gold gained 1% so far this week, the highest since early January, as inflationary risks and geopolitical tensions lifted demand for the safe-haven asset.

US consumer prices rose solidly in January, leading to the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years, fuelling speculation for a 50-basis-point rate hike from the Fed in March.

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,836

Gold is holding up quite well, said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda, adding that "if rate markets continue to price the sort of hawkishness from the Fed - that was roughly articulated by Jim Bullard last night - the fundamentals necessitate a much lower gold price."

Rate futures showed a nearly 68% chance that the Fed will aggressively raise interest rates in March.

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields hovered close to their highest level since Aug. 2019 touched on Thursday.

Higher yields and interest rate hikes dent the appeal of bullion by raising the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-paying gold.

Russia and Ukraine said they had failed to reach any breakthrough in a day of talks with French and German officials, while Britain said the "most dangerous moment" in the West's standoff with Moscow appeared imminent, as Russia held military exercises in Belarus.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.3% to $23.10 per ounce, but is still up about 2.7% for the week.

Platinum was down 0.4% at $1,022.03, and palladium dropped 0.9% to $2,235.52, set for a second weekly loss.

Gold US Federal Reserve bullion Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold steady as inflation risks counter US rate-hike bets

Ministries asked to raise efficiency

Rs273bn KCR project sent to ECNEC

RSEZ: Chinese investors want more incentives

MSCI unveils Pakistan constituents for its indices

CCoE approves revised CDMP

1.2m new jobs expected: Over 70,000 housing projects worth Rs1.4trn approved: PM

Sales tax on light diesel abolished

Transactions related to Discos: Govt to hire financial advisor; WB’s assistance to be sought

Purported favour to 6 big firms: FBR gives its ex-chairman Zaidi a clean chit

K-IV liabilities: Tarin warns Sindh of federal adjuster’s intervention

Read more stories