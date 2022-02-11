ANL 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASC 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
ASL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
AVN 105.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.55%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
FNEL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.86%)
GGGL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
GGL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.78%)
GTECH 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.68%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.61%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
PRL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PTC 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.89%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TELE 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.04%)
TPL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.14%)
TPLP 34.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-4.95%)
TREET 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.29%)
TRG 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.21%)
UNITY 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.91%)
WAVES 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
YOUW 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By 6.7 (0.14%)
BR30 18,155 Increased By 32.1 (0.18%)
KSE100 46,044 Increased By 103.6 (0.23%)
KSE30 17,981 Increased By 43.5 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia drops landmark criminal cartel case against Citi, Deutsche

Reuters 11 Feb, 2022

SYDNEY: Australia on Friday withdrew a cartel lawsuit against Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank AG and several former executives over a $1.8 billion share issue, a stunning retreat from what would have been the country's biggest white-collar criminal trial.

After nearly four years of pre-trial hearings in packed courtrooms, federal prosecutors said they had pulled the case after reviewing the evidence and concluding "there were no longer reasonable prospects of conviction".

Prosecutors had narrowed the scope of the lawsuit in recent months. Charges against the former head of Citi in Australia and against the client for the stock issue in question, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, plus ANZ's former treasurer, had already been dropped.

Australia shares sink on tech sell-off after US inflation data; miners shine

The move brings to an end a potentially far-reaching challenge to the way investment banks conduct capital raisings as joint lead managers and removes the threat of jail time for the former senior staff of some of the world's biggest investment banks.

At the heart of the case were conference calls soon after the 2015 stock issue in which the banks discussed that they were left holding unissued shares. Their staff were heard on the call saying they would withhold selling the shares to prevent a flood of new stock hitting the market, sending the price down.

"We have always maintained that our bank and our staff acted responsibly, in the interests of clients and in a manner consistent with all rules and regulations," Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

"We recognise the significant impact that this case has had on the lives of the individuals involved but we are pleased to see that they have been vindicated."

Michael Richardson, Deutsche's Australian head of equity capital markets from 2008 to 2017 and one of the individual defendants in the case, said he welcomed the decision but added: "I will never get back the last four years of my life."

"It has had an enormous impact on me, my business career and my family and I struggle to understand why I have been put through this ordeal," he said in a statement. "I am looking forward to throwing myself fully back into my business career without the distraction and disruption of this matter."

Citi said it had "steadfastly denied the allegations and is looking forward to putting this matter behind us".

ANZ was not immediately available for comment. When it was removed from the case in October, it said it had always acted lawfully.

A third investment bank working on the stock issue, JPMorgan Chase & Co, was also on the conference calls.

On legal advice, it notified regulators about a potential perception of collusion in exchange for immunity from prosecution, its former staff said in hearings, adding that they never viewed the discussions as improper.

Representatives for JPMorgan were not immediately available for comment.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, the antitrust regulator which first referred the matter to prosecutors, said it respected the decision and "with them will consider what lessons can be learnt from this matter".

australia citigroup Deutsche Bank JPMorgan Australian Competition and Consumer Commission ANZ's Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd

Comments

1000 characters

Australia drops landmark criminal cartel case against Citi, Deutsche

Ministries asked to raise efficiency

Rs273bn KCR project sent to ECNEC

RSEZ: Chinese investors want more incentives

MSCI unveils Pakistan constituents for its indices

CCoE approves revised CDMP

1.2m new jobs expected: Over 70,000 housing projects worth Rs1.4trn approved: PM

Sales tax on light diesel abolished

Transactions related to Discos: Govt to hire financial advisor; WB’s assistance to be sought

Purported favour to 6 big firms: FBR gives its ex-chairman Zaidi a clean chit

K-IV liabilities: Tarin warns Sindh of federal adjuster’s intervention

Read more stories