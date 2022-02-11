ANL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
AVN 105.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.14%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
FNEL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.63%)
GGGL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
GGL 22.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
GTECH 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.38%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.68%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.61%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
PRL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PTC 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-7%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TELE 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.37%)
TPL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.14%)
TPLP 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.92%)
TREET 40.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
TRG 85.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.38%)
UNITY 30.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.03%)
WAVES 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
YOUW 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
BR100 4,717 Increased By 7.6 (0.16%)
BR30 18,149 Increased By 26.7 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,062 Increased By 121.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 17,985 Increased By 47.1 (0.26%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Business Recorder
Feb 11, 2022
Markets

China stocks rise on strong credit growth; US rate hike bets cap gains

Reuters 11 Feb, 2022

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Friday, as data showed faster credit growth in January with monetary authorities pushing to bolster the economy, but bets of more aggressive US interest rate hikes after red-hot inflation data capped gains.

The CSI300 index rose 0.3% to 4,653.88 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to 3,497.71.

The Hang Seng index added 0.1% to 24,943.65.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.4% to 8,820.85.

China shares rise

** New bank lending in China more than tripled in January from the previous month, beating forecasts and hitting a record high. Growth of outstanding total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, also accelerated, touching a six-month high.

** Denting sentiment, the US consumer prices rose sharply in January, leading to the biggest annual spike in inflation in 40 years, which could fuel financial market speculation for a 50-basis point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.

** Chinese real estate developers gained 1.7% after a media report that China will allow real estate firms easier access to presale proceeds from residential projects, loosening a liquidity squeeze on the sector.

** Financials stocks, energy firms and liquor makers went up 1.8%, 3% and 2% respectively.

** However, the start-up market ChiNext declined 1.7%, and the healthcare sector lost 2.2%.

** Hong Kong shares edged up, as gains in financial names offset losses in tech giants.

** Hang Seng Finance Index was up 0.8% while the tech index retreated 0.5%.

** Mainland property firms listed in Hong Kong jumped 3%. Sunac China added 6.3% while China Aoyuan soared nearly 10%.

China stocks

