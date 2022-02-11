ANL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
ASC 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
ASL 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
AVN 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.18%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
FNEL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.86%)
GGGL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
GGL 22.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.38%)
GTECH 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.98%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.68%)
MLCF 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
PRL 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
PTC 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.78%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TELE 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.26%)
TPL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.46%)
TPLP 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-4.84%)
TREET 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.17%)
TRG 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
UNITY 30.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.88%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.56%)
YOUW 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By 6.4 (0.14%)
BR30 18,158 Increased By 35.2 (0.19%)
KSE100 46,049 Increased By 109.1 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,982 Increased By 43.8 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Malaysia's economy grows 3.6% in Q4, better than forecast

Reuters 11 Feb, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's economy returned to growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, expanding 3.6% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday, as economic activity resumed following the easing of coronavirus curbs.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected Southeast Asia's third-largest economy to grow 3.3% in the October-December period, rebounding after shrinking 4.5% in the previous quarter.

Economy prone to more lockdowns, demand shocks, warns Moody’s

Malaysia's full-year economic performance rose 3.1% in 2021, according to data from the Department of Statistics/Bank Negara Malaysia.

