ANL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
AVN 105.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
FNEL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.41%)
GGGL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
GGL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.68%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.61%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
PRL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PTC 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-7%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TELE 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.1%)
TPL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.14%)
TPLP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.12%)
TREET 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.53%)
TRG 85.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.38%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.23%)
WAVES 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.56%)
YOUW 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
BR100 4,718 Increased By 8.3 (0.18%)
BR30 18,152 Increased By 29.6 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,054 Increased By 114.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,984 Increased By 45.8 (0.26%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Indian shares fall as US inflation data triggers aggressive Fed rate hike fears

Reuters 11 Feb, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell over 1% on Friday, in line with global markets after strong US inflation data drove fears of an aggressive rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.1% to 17,408.65, as of 0346 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1.1% at 58,289.21.

The Indian central bank on Thursday maintained its dovish stance and said continued policy support was warranted to help the recovery in Indian economy.

Indian shares end higher

Asian share markets fell on Friday after US markets overnight had sold off more aggressively after US consumer prices rose solidly in January, leading to the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years.

Shares of two-wheeler maker Hero Motocorp fell 2.3% after reporting a fall in quarterly profit.

Indian shares

