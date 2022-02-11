ANL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
Brent oil may test support at $89.94

Reuters 11 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a support at $89.94 per barrel, a break below which could open the way towards $88.31-$89 range.

The fall from the Thursday high of $93.10 confirmed the completion of the bounce from the Feb. 8 low of $89.93.

Three waves make up the drop from the Feb. 7 high of $94.

The wave c is unfolding towards $88.31-$89 range, as this wave could be equal to the wave a.

Asia Fuel Oil: 380-cst HSFO cash premiums rise, VLSFO cracks strengthen

Resistance is at $82.58, a break above which could lead to a gain into $93.39-$94.20 range.

On the daily chart, the contract seems to be riding on a wave iv, which is expected to travel to $85.17, as pointed by a rising channel.

The bearish divergence on the daily RSI has not been fully discounted.

It suggests a further fall towards $85.17 as well. Strategically, the target will be confirmed when oil breaks $89.63.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

