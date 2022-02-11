ANL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
AVN 105.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
FNEL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.52%)
GGGL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
GGL 22.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
GTECH 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.68%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.61%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
PRL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PTC 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-7%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TELE 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.1%)
TPL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.08%)
TPLP 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.92%)
TREET 40.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
TRG 85.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.33%)
UNITY 30.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.16%)
WAVES 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
YOUW 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By 6.8 (0.14%)
BR30 18,143 Increased By 20.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 46,062 Increased By 121.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 17,986 Increased By 48.3 (0.27%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may slide further into $1,808-$1,816 range

Reuters 11 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may slide further into a range of $1,808-$1,816 per ounce, following its failure to break a resistance at $1,844.

The resistance is surprisingly stronger than expected, as gold was supposed to climb straightaway to $1,854 after breaking $1,836.

The current bearish momentum could be strong enough to drive the metal down further.

A resumption of the uptrend will only be confirmed when gold breaks $1,836.

On the daily chart, there was a false break above a resistance at $1,831.

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,836

The target zone of $1,849-$1,863 has to be temporarily aborted.

Theoretically, gold could fall to $1,803. But this target looks really doubtful as the whole uptrend from $1,684.37 still remains steady within a rising channel.

The current correction could simply be a hiccup in the process of a good rally.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may slide further into $1,808-$1,816 range

Ministries asked to raise efficiency

Rs273bn KCR project sent to ECNEC

RSEZ: Chinese investors want more incentives

MSCI unveils Pakistan constituents for its indices

CCoE approves revised CDMP

1.2m new jobs expected: Over 70,000 housing projects worth Rs1.4trn approved: PM

Sales tax on light diesel abolished

Transactions related to Discos: Govt to hire financial advisor; WB’s assistance to be sought

Purported favour to 6 big firms: FBR gives its ex-chairman Zaidi a clean chit

K-IV liabilities: Tarin warns Sindh of federal adjuster’s intervention

Read more stories