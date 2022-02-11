coronavirus
Pakistan

Ishaq Dar ready to take oath as Senator

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 11 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Ishaq Dar from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has approached Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani to convey his “readiness and willingness to take the requisite oath as member of the Senate of Pakistan at the earliest.”

“Due to my prolonged illness and ongoing medical treatment within the United Kingdom, I am unable to return to Pakistan immediately to take the requisite oath in person; my latest medical report dated January 21, 2022 of Dr Gordan Grahovac, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Harley Street, London, is annexed herewith,” Dar wrote in a letter to Senate chief, dated February 2, 2022, which surfaced on Thursday.

