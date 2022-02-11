Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi by 42 runs

LAHORE: Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 42 runs to register their sixth consecutive win in the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a 183-run target, the Zalmi faced difficulties as both Kamran Akmal and Liam Livingstone were sent back to the pavilion in the first six overs.

Both Sultans and Zalmi were playing their second fixtures against each other. Sultans continued to strike on regular intervals as the Zalmi were clueless in crafting the run-chase.

Experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik played a good knock of 44 runs and remained the highest scorer for his team. Malik tried to bring Zalmi closer to the target by smashing some boundaries, but the task for him was humongous against a brilliant Sultans attack that restricted the Zalmi to 140 at the loss of 10 wickets.

Khushdil Shah and Blessing Muzarabani took three wickets each, while Shahnawaz Dahani dismissed two batsmen. Abbas Afridi and Imran Tahir picked one wicket each.

Earlier, half-century from Shan Masood helped Multan Sultans to put a total of 182 runs for the loss of 7 wickets against Peshawar Zalmi.

Wahab Riaz-led Zalmi won the toss and elected to bowl first. Openers Masood and captain Muhammad Rizwan gave a steady platform by adding 98 runs for the opening wicket in 12.3 overs.

