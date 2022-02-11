coronavirus
UNESCO representative meets chairman PTA

Press Release 11 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Director of Office and UNESCO Representative in Pakistan, Patricia McPhillips called on Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Maj Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa (retd) Thursday at the PTA Headquarters, said a press release.

During the meeting, areas of mutual interest especially reducing gender gap in availability and use of the ICT services to female population were discussed. The UNESCO representative highlighted the UNESCO’s focus on access to information. Discussion was also held on long-term and fruitful engagement with reference to provisioning of Information and Communications Technology (ICTs) to women and marginalised segments of the society and attainment of UN SDGs.

The PTA chairman appreciated the UNESCO’s proactive engagement with the PTA and assured full cooperation.

PTA UNESCO Maj Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa (retd) Patricia McPhillips

