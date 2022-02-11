Bilawal says PM’s ‘corruption mantra’ has lost its credibility

MULTAN: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to arrest him, former president Asif Ali Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto on corruption charges if he has courage to do so.

Addressing a charged crowd of his party workers’ convention in Multan on Thursday, he said that corruption mantra of Imran Khan has lost all credibility the same way as his mentor, General Musharraf who is a traitor and absconder. Imran Khan will also have to face a similar fate like General Musharraf.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the prime minister has committed a great injustice to Multan for not conferring a certificate to the foreign minister who hails from Multan while distributing performance certificates to his lackeys.

He said that on one hand, the government boasts about a successful foreign policy and the recent Chinese visit but on the other deprives the foreign minister of a certificate.

Chairman PPP said that the Central Executive Committee of his party has announced a war against this incapable, selected and puppet government. Every worker of the party is a soldier of this war. The PPP has started its protests all over the country on every issue, including the petrol, gas, sugar and urea crises. PPP held the farmers’ march and tractor march for the rights of the growers who provide food security to the country, he added.

He said that the march through which Imran Khan will be held responsible for the economic woes of the people will begin on 27 February from Karachi and head towards Islamabad. We will not let the selected cause more harm to the people of Pakistan. We have to contact every person who has ever raised the slogan of “Jeay Bhutto” and ask for them to support the party and the people of Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto instructed the party workers to take his message to former workers and supporters that the son of Benazir Bhutto has come out on the streets to change the fate of the country and save it. We will expose this incapable, selected and puppet government in front of the people of Pakistan, he said.

He said that our long march will pass through the entire country. We will inform the people that Transparency International has declared this selected government the most corrupt in the history of Pakistan. Every corrupt of the country is sitting to the right and left of Imran Khan. Imran gave a certificate to the minister who halted the CPEC project.

He conferred a certificate to the one who had promised to create a new province. He gave another certificate to a minister who was removed from one ministry and now is the minister for planning. He probably had also ‘planned’ the sugar, gas, petrol, medicine and similar crises. Khan showed no–confidence on all of the ministers in his huge cabinet. The people are bearing the brunt of his incapable cabinet. Now, enough is enough.

The Chairman PPP said that the success of the long march is already apparent to all. One of Imran’s friends has been disqualified. Now, the government’s allies are also changing their views and we will pass through the constituencies of the allies and tell them the verdict of the people.

We will expose every facilitator of Imran Khan on the way to Islamabad. When we bring the no-confidence, the world will see who is with Imran Khan and who is not, he added.