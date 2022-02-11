All set for ‘no-confidence’ motion, says Hamza

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz said on Thursday that those who raised the slogan of accountability have ruined the country’s economy.

While talking to media here, Hamza said the opposition is going to bring no-confidence motion against the ruling party, although, it will be decided by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) whether to start from federal or provincial government.

The PML-N leader maintained that Imran Niazi has ruined political culture and is also adamant not to consult his rivals. The country is facing manifold challenges and single party alone cannot handle the issues, he added.

Hamza said that corruption index in the past four years has risen by 16 points, when PM Imran was questioned about this, he knew nothing, he (PM) only knows and says what comes in front of him on a chit.

He further said that Imran Khan’s government had lied about five million houses and 10 million jobs while hard conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had been accepted.

