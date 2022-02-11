Hawksbay beach: Water sports facilities provided under PPP mode: Wahab

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday said that water sports facilities have been provided to the people of Karachi at Hawks Bay under Public Private Partnership.

“Citizens come to Hawke’s Bay with their families and enjoy these facilities,” the Administrator said this while talking to the media after inaugurating the Arabian Sea Water Sports Project at Hawke’s Bay.

Metropolitan Commiss-ioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, PPP leader Shakeel Chaudhry and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi said that in the past the coastal area was neglected and not developed. Water sports facilities were previously available only for the elite in other countries.

These facilities have not been provided to the people of our country. “We have the best beach and by developing it, we can increase the beauty of this city as well as getting a large amount of foreign exchange,” he said.

Wahab said that the journey of development of the city will continue and construction of road from Machli Chowk to Camp is underway.

The Administrator said that besides construction of parks, playgrounds and roads, efforts are also being made to provide modern sports facilities to the people of Karachi.

He said that this city is making progress and according to the vision of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, construction and development of this city is one of our priorities.

In response to a question, the Administrator Karachi said that the portfolio of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi should be changed as he was interested in interior affairs instead of foreign affairs.

“We believe in service and will continue to do so,” he said.

Wahab said that more modern facilities would be provided at Hawke’s Bay and more new projects be launched under public-private partnership.

He said that in the past around 35 people were being killed in Karachi daily, kidnappings for ransom were common, looting and land mafia was active but these things have been brought under control with the collaboration of Sindh government and law enforcement agencies.

However, he admitted that the problem of street crimes is still there and the police should take serious efforts to control the same.

