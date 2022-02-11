coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hawksbay beach: Water sports facilities provided under PPP mode: Wahab

KARACHI: Administ-rator Karachi and Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday said that water...
Recorder Report 11 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday said that water sports facilities have been provided to the people of Karachi at Hawks Bay under Public Private Partnership.

“Citizens come to Hawke’s Bay with their families and enjoy these facilities,” the Administrator said this while talking to the media after inaugurating the Arabian Sea Water Sports Project at Hawke’s Bay.

Metropolitan Commiss-ioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, PPP leader Shakeel Chaudhry and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi said that in the past the coastal area was neglected and not developed. Water sports facilities were previously available only for the elite in other countries.

These facilities have not been provided to the people of our country. “We have the best beach and by developing it, we can increase the beauty of this city as well as getting a large amount of foreign exchange,” he said.

Wahab said that the journey of development of the city will continue and construction of road from Machli Chowk to Camp is underway.

The Administrator said that besides construction of parks, playgrounds and roads, efforts are also being made to provide modern sports facilities to the people of Karachi.

He said that this city is making progress and according to the vision of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, construction and development of this city is one of our priorities.

In response to a question, the Administrator Karachi said that the portfolio of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi should be changed as he was interested in interior affairs instead of foreign affairs.

“We believe in service and will continue to do so,” he said.

Wahab said that more modern facilities would be provided at Hawke’s Bay and more new projects be launched under public-private partnership.

He said that in the past around 35 people were being killed in Karachi daily, kidnappings for ransom were common, looting and land mafia was active but these things have been brought under control with the collaboration of Sindh government and law enforcement agencies.

However, he admitted that the problem of street crimes is still there and the police should take serious efforts to control the same.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh Government Public Private partnership Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Hawksbay beach Water sports facilities

Comments

Comments are closed.

Hawksbay beach: Water sports facilities provided under PPP mode: Wahab

Ministries asked to raise efficiency

Rs273bn KCR project sent to ECNEC

RSEZ: Chinese investors want more incentives

MSCI unveils Pakistan constituents for its indices

CCoE approves revised CDMP

1.2m new jobs expected: Over 70,000 housing projects worth Rs1.4trn approved: PM

Sales tax on light diesel abolished

Transactions related to Discos: Govt to hire financial advisor; WB’s assistance to be sought

Purported favour to 6 big firms: FBR gives its ex-chairman Zaidi a clean chit

K-IV liabilities: Tarin warns Sindh of federal adjuster’s intervention

Read more stories