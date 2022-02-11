Cold, dry weather likely today

KARACHI: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Friday, the Met Office said on Thursday.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country”, it said.

In the last 24 hours: cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

The day’s minimum temperature was recorded Leh -15 degrees Celsius, Kalam -11, Ziarat -9, Skardu -7, Kalat -6, Malamjabba -5, Rawalakot, Quetta, Hunza, Bagrote, Pulwama and Baramulla -4, each, Dir, Parachinar and Shupiyan -3, each, Gilgit, Anantnag and Srinagar -2, each, Chitral, Drosh and Kakul -1, each.

