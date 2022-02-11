KSA’s airport: Pakistan condemns Houthi drone attack

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the drone attack launched by the Houthis to target Abha International Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which caused several injuries.
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the drone attack launched by the Houthis to target Abha International Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which caused several injuries.
|Stock
|Price
|
Jubilee Spinning / Feb 11
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
6.82
▲ 0.82 (13.67%)
|
Mirpurkhas Sugar / Feb 11
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Limited(MIRKS)
|
173.61
▲ 12.11 (7.50%)
|
Kohat Textile / Feb 11
Kohat Textile Mills Limited(KOHTM)
|
21.39
▲ 1.49 (7.49%)
|
Janana D Mal / Feb 11
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited(JDMT)
|
78.99
▲ 4.81 (6.48%)
|
First Pak Mod. / Feb 11
First Pak Modaraba(PAKMI)
|
3.33
▲ 0.20 (6.39%)
|
Prud Mod.1st / Feb 11
First Prudential Modaraba(PMI)
|
2.13
▲ 0.10 (4.93%)
|
Jauharabad Sug / Feb 11
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited(JSML)
|
20.50
▲ 0.90 (4.59%)
|
JS Global Cap.XD / Feb 11
JS Global Capital Limited(JSGCL)
|
105.00
▲ 3.95 (3.91%)
|
PICIC Ins.Ltd. / Feb 11
PICIC Insurance Limited(PIL)
|
1.18
▲ 0.03 (2.61%)
|
Mughal Iron / Feb 11
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited(MUGHAL)
|
112.90
▲ 2.28 (2.06%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Khairpur / Feb 11
Khairpur Sugar Mills Limited(KPUS)
|
90.29
▲ -7.32 (-7.50%)
|
Pak Hotels / Feb 11
Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited(PHDL)
|
125.01
▲ -9.23 (-6.88%)
|
Packages Ltd. / Feb 11
Packages Limited(PKGS)
|
449.75
▲ -29.62 (-6.18%)
|
Pak Oilfields / Feb 11
Pakistan Oilfields Limited(POL)
|
370.70
▲ -22.13 (-5.63%)
|
Otsuka Pak / Feb 11
Otsuka Pakistan Limited(OTSU)
|
222.01
▲ -11.00 (-4.72%)
|
Mod.Al-Mali / Feb 11
Modaraba Al-Mali(MODAM)
|
9.00
▲ -0.18 (-1.96%)
|
National Bank / Feb 11
National Bank of Pakistan(NBP)
|
36.25
▲ -0.66 (-1.79%)
|
Premier Ins. / Feb 11
Premier Insurance Limited(PINL)
|
5.10
▲ -0.08 (-1.54%)
|
Nishat Mills Ltd / Feb 11
Nishat Mills Limited(NML)
|
93.95
▲ -1.32 (-1.39%)
|
Jubile Life InsXD / Feb 11
Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited(JLICL)
|
208.01
▲ -2.37 (-1.13%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Telecard Limited / Feb 11
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
8,035,229
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Feb 11
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
6,032,500
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Corp Ltd / Feb 11
TPL Corp Limited(TPL)
|
4,001,500
▼ 0.00
|
Engro Powergen / Feb 11
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited(EPQL)
|
3,917,000
▼ 0.00
|
Yousuf Weaving / Feb 11
Yousaf Weaving Mills Limited(YOUW)
|
3,355,000
▼ 0.00
|
Ghani Glo Hol / Feb 11
Ghani Global Holdings Limited(GGL)
|
3,095,500
▼ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 11
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
2,951,000
▼ 0.00
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Feb 11
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
2,899,500
▼ 0.00
|
Unity Foods Ltd / Feb 11
Unity Foods Limited(UNITY)
|
1,974,734
▼ 0.00
|
Engro Polymer / Feb 11
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited(EPCL)
|
1,798,500
▼ 0.00
Comments
Comments are closed.