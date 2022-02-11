coronavirus
Pakistan

KSA’s airport: Pakistan condemns Houthi drone attack

APP 11 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the drone attack launched by the Houthis to target Abha International Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which caused several injuries.

