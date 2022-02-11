coronavirus
Medicines, essential items: Shujaat wants GST withdrawal

Recorder Report 11 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has asked the government to withdraw General Sales Tax (GST) on medicines, kids’ milk and other essential items.

Shujaat, in a statement, said that salaried class cannot increase its income by itself so the government should take care of the issues faced by them.

He asked the government to take practical measures to provide public relief.

The PML-Q leader asked their ally PTI, to take practical steps for betterment of poor segments of the society.

The government should take into consideration the problems of the poor while imposing taxes, he added.

