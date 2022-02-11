coronavirus
Markets

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
11 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (February 10, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
326,857,873           177,546,587        10,403,259,755           6,138,851,351
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)     758,351,563      (1,539,532,065)     (781,180,501)
Local Individuals          8,260,070,434      (7,843,712,741)       416,357,692
Local Corporates           3,608,169,646      (3,243,346,837)       364,822,809
===============================================================================

foreign investors NCCPL NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED

