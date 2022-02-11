Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
11 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (February 10, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
326,857,873 177,546,587 10,403,259,755 6,138,851,351
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 758,351,563 (1,539,532,065) (781,180,501)
Local Individuals 8,260,070,434 (7,843,712,741) 416,357,692
Local Corporates 3,608,169,646 (3,243,346,837) 364,822,809
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.