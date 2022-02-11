Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
11 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Ltd 30.09.2021 50% Final Cash Dividend 09.02.2022
Al-Noor Sugar Mills Ltd 30.09.2021 50% Final Cash Dividend 09.02.2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd 30.09.2021 30% Final Cash Dividend 09.02.2022
==============================================================================================
