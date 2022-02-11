KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd 09-02-2022 11-02-2022 245% (i) 07-02-2022
Kot Addu Power
Company Ltd 09-02-2022 11-02-2022 40% (i) 07-02-2022
I.C.I Pakistan Ltd 09-02-2022 11-02-2022 200% (i) 07-02-2022
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd # 09-02-2022 15-02-2022 15-02-2022
Samin Textiles Ltd # 09-02-2022 15-02-2022 15-02-2022
Pakistan Cables Ltd 11-02-2022 15-02-2022 25% (i) 09-02-2022
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd 11-02-2022 15-02-2022 5% (i) 09-02-2022
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 14-02-2022 16-02-2022 200% (i) 10-02-2022
Attock Petroleum Ltd 14-02-2022 16-02-2022 150% (i) 10-02-2022
International Steels Ltd 15-02-2022 17-02-2022 20% (i) 11-02-2022
Flying Cement Company Ltd 11-02-2022 18-02-2022 75.9878% R 09-02-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 16-02-2022 18-02-2022 20% (i) 14-02-2022
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd 16-02-2022 22-02-2022
International Industries Ltd 18-02-2022 22-02-2022 20% (i) 16-02-2022
Arshad Energy Ltd # 17-02-2022 24-02-2022 24-02-2022
Interloop Ltd # 17-02-2022 24-02-2022 24-02-2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd 18-02-2022 24-02-2022 NIL 24-02-2022
MCB-Arif Habib Savings
& Investment Ltd 22-02-2022 24-02-2022 20% (i) 18-02-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd 15-02-2022 25-02-2022 50% (F) 11-02-2022 25-02-2022
The Premier Sugar Mills
and Distillery Co. Ltd 15-02-2022 25-02-2022 NIL 25-02-2022
TPL Properties Ltd # 18-02-2022 25-02-2022 25-02-2022
Fauji Cement Company Ltd # 20-02-2022 26-02-2022 26-02-2022
Shakarganj Ltd 21-02-2022 28-02-2022 NIL 28-02-2022
Samba Bank Ltd 22-02-2022 28-02-2022 6% (F) 18-02-2022 28-02-2022
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd 22-02-2022 28-02-2022
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba # 23-02-2022 02-03-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd # 25-02-2022 03-03-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd # 25-02-2022 04-03-2022
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd # 25-02-2022 04-03-2022
(JSTFC11) Jahangir
Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 27-02-2022 06-03-2022
Pak Elektron Ltd 04-03-2022 11-03-2022 72% R* 02-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd 09-03-2022 15-03-2022 20% (F) 07-03-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd 09-03-2022 16-03-2022 55% (F) 07-03-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd (Pref. Shares) 09-03-2022 16-03-2022 2.70% (F) 07-03-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd 10-03-2022 16-03-2022 NIL
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 11-03-2022 17-03-2022 NIL
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 14-03-2022 21-03-2022 NIL
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 15-03-2022 22-03-2022 60% (F) 11-03-2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 40% (F) 16-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 19-03-2022 25-03-2022 46.50% (F) 17-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd # 19-03-2022 29-03-2022
Bank AL-Habib Ltd 21-03-2022 29-03-2022 70% (F) 17-03-2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd 13-04-2022 20-04-2022 NIL
Adamjee Insurance
Company Ltd 22-04-2022 28-04-2022 15% (F) 20-04-2022
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at a premium of Rs.4/- per ordinary shares *
