Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 11 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd  09-02-2022   11-02-2022   245% (i)      07-02-2022
Kot Addu Power
Company Ltd                       09-02-2022   11-02-2022   40% (i)       07-02-2022
I.C.I Pakistan Ltd                09-02-2022   11-02-2022   200% (i)      07-02-2022
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd #       09-02-2022   15-02-2022                                 15-02-2022
Samin Textiles Ltd #              09-02-2022   15-02-2022                                 15-02-2022
Pakistan Cables Ltd               11-02-2022   15-02-2022   25% (i)       09-02-2022
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd                   11-02-2022   15-02-2022   5% (i)        09-02-2022
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd            14-02-2022   16-02-2022   200% (i)      10-02-2022
Attock Petroleum Ltd              14-02-2022   16-02-2022   150% (i)      10-02-2022
International Steels Ltd          15-02-2022   17-02-2022   20% (i)       11-02-2022
Flying Cement Company Ltd         11-02-2022   18-02-2022   75.9878% R    09-02-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd        16-02-2022   18-02-2022   20% (i)       14-02-2022
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                       16-02-2022   22-02-2022
International Industries Ltd      18-02-2022   22-02-2022   20% (i)       16-02-2022
Arshad Energy Ltd #               17-02-2022   24-02-2022                                 24-02-2022
Interloop Ltd #                   17-02-2022   24-02-2022                                 24-02-2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd               18-02-2022   24-02-2022   NIL                           24-02-2022
MCB-Arif Habib Savings
& Investment Ltd                  22-02-2022   24-02-2022   20% (i)       18-02-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd           15-02-2022   25-02-2022   50% (F)       11-02-2022      25-02-2022
The Premier Sugar Mills
and Distillery Co. Ltd            15-02-2022   25-02-2022   NIL                           25-02-2022
TPL Properties Ltd #              18-02-2022   25-02-2022                                 25-02-2022
Fauji Cement Company Ltd #        20-02-2022   26-02-2022                                 26-02-2022
Shakarganj Ltd                    21-02-2022   28-02-2022   NIL                           28-02-2022
Samba Bank Ltd                    22-02-2022   28-02-2022   6% (F)        18-02-2022      28-02-2022
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd           22-02-2022   28-02-2022
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba #                        23-02-2022   02-03-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd #                25-02-2022   03-03-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd #      25-02-2022   04-03-2022
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd #        25-02-2022   04-03-2022
(JSTFC11) Jahangir
Siddiqui & Co. Ltd                27-02-2022   06-03-2022
Pak Elektron Ltd                  04-03-2022   11-03-2022   72% R*        02-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd                  09-03-2022   15-03-2022   20% (F)       07-03-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                     09-03-2022   16-03-2022   55% (F)       07-03-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd (Pref. Shares)      09-03-2022   16-03-2022   2.70% (F)     07-03-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                   10-03-2022   16-03-2022   NIL
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd    11-03-2022   17-03-2022   NIL
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd           14-03-2022   21-03-2022   NIL
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd       15-03-2022   22-03-2022   60% (F)       11-03-2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd                       18-03-2022   24-03-2022   40% (F)       16-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd      19-03-2022   25-03-2022   46.50% (F)    17-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd #       19-03-2022   29-03-2022
Bank AL-Habib Ltd                 21-03-2022   29-03-2022   70% (F)       17-03-2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                      13-04-2022   20-04-2022   NIL
Adamjee Insurance
Company Ltd                       22-04-2022   28-04-2022   15% (F)       20-04-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a premium of Rs.4/- per ordinary shares *

