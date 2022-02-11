KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd 09-02-2022 11-02-2022 245% (i) 07-02-2022 Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 09-02-2022 11-02-2022 40% (i) 07-02-2022 I.C.I Pakistan Ltd 09-02-2022 11-02-2022 200% (i) 07-02-2022 Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd # 09-02-2022 15-02-2022 15-02-2022 Samin Textiles Ltd # 09-02-2022 15-02-2022 15-02-2022 Pakistan Cables Ltd 11-02-2022 15-02-2022 25% (i) 09-02-2022 Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd 11-02-2022 15-02-2022 5% (i) 09-02-2022 Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 14-02-2022 16-02-2022 200% (i) 10-02-2022 Attock Petroleum Ltd 14-02-2022 16-02-2022 150% (i) 10-02-2022 International Steels Ltd 15-02-2022 17-02-2022 20% (i) 11-02-2022 Flying Cement Company Ltd 11-02-2022 18-02-2022 75.9878% R 09-02-2022 Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 16-02-2022 18-02-2022 20% (i) 14-02-2022 (HUBCSC2) The Hub Power Company Ltd 16-02-2022 22-02-2022 International Industries Ltd 18-02-2022 22-02-2022 20% (i) 16-02-2022 Arshad Energy Ltd # 17-02-2022 24-02-2022 24-02-2022 Interloop Ltd # 17-02-2022 24-02-2022 24-02-2022 Clover Pakistan Ltd 18-02-2022 24-02-2022 NIL 24-02-2022 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investment Ltd 22-02-2022 24-02-2022 20% (i) 18-02-2022 Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd 15-02-2022 25-02-2022 50% (F) 11-02-2022 25-02-2022 The Premier Sugar Mills and Distillery Co. Ltd 15-02-2022 25-02-2022 NIL 25-02-2022 TPL Properties Ltd # 18-02-2022 25-02-2022 25-02-2022 Fauji Cement Company Ltd # 20-02-2022 26-02-2022 26-02-2022 Shakarganj Ltd 21-02-2022 28-02-2022 NIL 28-02-2022 Samba Bank Ltd 22-02-2022 28-02-2022 6% (F) 18-02-2022 28-02-2022 (SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd 22-02-2022 28-02-2022 First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba # 23-02-2022 02-03-2022 Nishat Mills Ltd # 25-02-2022 03-03-2022 Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd # 25-02-2022 04-03-2022 Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd # 25-02-2022 04-03-2022 (JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 27-02-2022 06-03-2022 Pak Elektron Ltd 04-03-2022 11-03-2022 72% R* 02-03-2022 Bank Alfalah Ltd 09-03-2022 15-03-2022 20% (F) 07-03-2022 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 09-03-2022 16-03-2022 55% (F) 07-03-2022 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd (Pref. Shares) 09-03-2022 16-03-2022 2.70% (F) 07-03-2022 Fauji Foods Ltd 10-03-2022 16-03-2022 NIL Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 11-03-2022 17-03-2022 NIL GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 14-03-2022 21-03-2022 NIL Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 15-03-2022 22-03-2022 60% (F) 11-03-2022 Jubilee General Insurance Company Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 40% (F) 16-03-2022 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 19-03-2022 25-03-2022 46.50% (F) 17-03-2022 Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd # 19-03-2022 29-03-2022 Bank AL-Habib Ltd 21-03-2022 29-03-2022 70% (F) 17-03-2022 FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd 13-04-2022 20-04-2022 NIL Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd 22-04-2022 28-04-2022 15% (F) 20-04-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a premium of Rs.4/- per ordinary shares *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022