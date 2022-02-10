ANL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
ASL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
AVN 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.33%)
CNERGY 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.85%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
GGL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
GTECH 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.1%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.28%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
PRL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.04%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.04%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
SNGP 33.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.04%)
TPL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.8%)
TPLP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (7.91%)
TREET 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TRG 85.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.77%)
UNITY 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.54%)
WTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.02%)
YOUW 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.94%)
BR100 4,709 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 18,122 Decreased By -279.6 (-1.52%)
KSE100 45,940 Increased By 30.4 (0.07%)
KSE30 17,938 Decreased By -31 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end higher on surprise central bank decision, accommodative stance

Reuters 10 Feb, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed higher on Thursday, after the central bank held its key lending rate steady as expected but surprised markets by leaving the deposit rate unchanged, and as it stuck to its accommodative policy stance to aid the economic recovery.

Some economists had predicted a hike in the reverse repo rate to re-align it with short-term money market rates.

"The MPC decided to continue with the accommodative stance as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis and continue to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy," Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his policy address.

The RBI has held the key repo rate at record lows since May 2020 and reiterated time and again that it will keep its stance accommodative until economic recovery is firmly entrenched.

"The RBI has provided the market with a very dovish policy -more so than expected by the market," said Indranil Pan, chief economist, YES BANK.

Indian shares snap 3-day losing streak on Reliance, metals boost

"While the RBI contends that the growth momentum remains positive, the stance however indicates that it is willing to wait longer to see the growth becoming durable and sustainable."

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.81% at 17,605.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.79% to 58,926.03.

India's 10-year benchmark bond yield fell 7 basis points to 6.731, while the rupee weakened just slightly to 74.93 per dollar.

Both the Nifty and Sensex have seen sell-offs this year after rising more than 20% in 2021, as global central banks gear up to tackle high inflation and foreign investors exit emerging markets amid expectations for higher interest rates.

Rate-sensitive financial stocks edged higher after the policy announcement. The Nifty Banking index, which had gained 8% this year by Wednesday's close, rose 1%.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares end higher on surprise central bank decision, accommodative stance

Unable to sustain 46,000 level, KSE-100 retreats 400 points

US inflation rises to 40-year high, fuels speculation of Fed hike in March

PM Imran asks ministries to work on ‘out of the box' solutions to improve performance

Binance crypto exchange to take $200mn stake in Forbes magazine

Rupee registers marginal gain after back-to-back losses against US dollar

Pakistan, UAE agree to continue FATF cooperation

Shrapnel injures 12 at Saudi Abha airport as drone intercepted

Pakistan eligible for MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index

Aluminium hits 13-year high as supply fears outweigh inflows

PSX approves listing application of Telecard’s subsidiary Supernet

Read more stories