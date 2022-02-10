ANL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
Australia shares set to gain at open, NZ rises

Reuters 10 Feb, 2022

Australian shares were poised to extend their rally into a third consecutive day, as local technology stocks were expected to track the US tech sector's overnight surge.

The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 75.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ edges up

The benchmark rose 1.1% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade.

Australian shares

Australia shares set to gain at open, NZ rises

