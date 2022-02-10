FIs may appoint CRC as agent for recovery of NPAs

ISLAMABAD: A financial institution may appoint a Corporate Restructuring Company (CRC) as its agent for recovery of its non-performing assets.

Explaining the Corporate Restructuring Companies (Amendment) Act, 2021, sources told Business Recorder that the financial institution may appoint a CRC as its agent for recovery of its non-performing assets by entering into an agency agreement with such CRC on such terms and conditions as may be mutually agreed between them.

Provided that in case of agency relationship, there shall be no transfer of any non-performing assets to CRC. A CRC, holding at least two-third in value of the principal amount payable to the secured financial institutions, may present a scheme to the Corporate Restructuring Board, which may sanction such a scheme.

According to the sources, Corporate Restructuring Board (CRB) will be established to implement new schemes for speedy revival/restructuring of companies and rehabilitation of distressed entities.

The existing institutional arrangements and legal processes for revival and rehabilitation of distressed entities are time consuming and inadequate, which make the rehabilitation of distressed entities challenging.

Moreover, the previously, Corporate Restructuring Companies Act does not have provision to facilitate Corporate Restructuring Companies (CRC) to carry out operations smoothly.

The new law will make the CRCs operate efficiently, acquire the non-performing assets (NPAs) from the financial institutions easily, raise funding for acquisition of NPAs through segregation risks and rewards and extend financing facilities.

