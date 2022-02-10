Qureshi, BD HC underscore need for deepening bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said that Pakistan desires to promote high-level ties with Bangladesh in all areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment.

The foreign minister stated this while talking to the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Ruhul Alam Siddique, who called on him here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, according to a statement of the Foreign Office, important issues of mutual interests, including bilateral relations and promotion of bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest came under discussion.

It stated that the Bangladeshi High Commissioner conveyed a message of “goodwill” from Bangladeshi leadership to Pakistani leadership.

The foreign minister told the Bangladeshi High Commissioner that Pakistan attached special importance to its bilateral relations with Bangladesh and stressed the need for promoting high-level ties and strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Qureshi said that bilateral relations between the two countries were based on common faith and culture.

He said Pakistan wished to boost bilateral trade and economic ties with Bangladesh, adding the government of Pakistan was pursuing the agenda to build good relations with all the regional countries with enhancing trade and economic ties on top of the agenda. It further stated that the Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan thanked the foreign minister and “assured that he would do his utmost to strengthen the bilateral relations”.

