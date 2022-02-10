NA panel condemns continuing atrocities in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: A National Assembly panel on Wednesday condemned Indian occupation forces’ continued brutal activities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and expressed solidarity with the innocent Kashmiris for their unshakable resolve of their right to self-determination.

Through a resolution passed unanimously, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan also censured the role as a silent spectator of the worlds’ human rights organizations, including the United Nations (UN), and for not speaking up against the worst human rights abuses by the Indian government in the occupied valley.

The meeting, which was chaired by Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan, and attended by its members, including Mehboob Shah, Mohammad Bashir Khan, Mohammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Saleem Rehman, Niaz Ahmed Jakhar, Rubina Jamil, Ghazala Saifi, Jamshed Thomas, Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, Nasir Iqbal Bosal and Shamim Ara Panhwar. Senior officers of the ministry, as well as, AJK government discussed in detail the current situation of the IIOJK and the discriminatory treatment of Muslims and other minorities in India under the BJP-RSS government.

The committee noted that peace in the Subcontinent is subject to settlement of long outstanding Kashmir dispute according to the will of the Kashmiri people and numerous resolutions of the UN Security Council.

The committee was of the view that the brutal activities of Indian forces cannot suppress the Kashmiris to give up their just demand of self-determination.

The committee saluted the Kashmiri people for showing unshakable courage and determination by continuously speaking up for their self-determination despite the worst brutalities by the Indian forces.

The panel, while condemning terrorist attacks over security personnel at Noshki and Panjgur, offered Fateha for the martyrs and prayed for early recovery of the wounded, and urged the government to bring to culprits of the heinous attack to justice at the earliest.

While endorsing the budgetary proposals relating to the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the financial year 2022-23 of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, the committee instructed the ministry and departments concerned to ensure transparency in utilization of the PSDP. The committee also decided to visit AJK and GB in order to oversee the on-ground physical progress of these development projects.

