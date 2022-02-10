Awareness seminar on harassment of women held at UoT

QUETTA: An awareness seminar regarding “protection against harassment of women at workplace act 2016” was organized by the University of Turbat (UoT) in collaboration with Ombudsperson Balochistan for the Protection Against Harassment of Women. The seminar was held at the Faculty of Law and multipurpose hall of the UoT’s main campus on consecutive days.

The Vice Chancellor, University of Turbat, Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad, Provincial Ombudsperson Anti-harassment Baloch-istan, Advocate Sabira Islam, Dean, Faculty of Legal Education, Prof Dr Gul Hassan and Assistant Director, Ibrahim Kakar spoke on the occasion.

Addressing the seminar, Advocate Sabira Islam said, “lack of awareness regarding harassment among women is one of the main reason of the commission of workplace harassment. Our women feel frightened to file complain against cases pertaining to harassment. Constituting of act will be useless if proper implementation is not ensured. We are determined to ensure proper implementation of the protection against harassment of women at workplace act 2016.”

She requested to parents to give confidence to their daughters to contribute in the efforts for creating awareness against harassment of women at their workplace. She said our aim was to safeguard rights of women on professional level and to provide them equal opportunities to grow and prosper within their respective fields.

Vice Chancellor (VC) UoT, Prof Dr Jan Muhammad thanked Provincial Ombudsperson for arranging this event to create an in depth awareness against harassment faced by women at their workplace.

He said, besides making anti-harassment committee, the University of Turbat was making all-out efforts to curb harassment from the society.

Besides, apprising the seminar about increasing ratio of women enrollment at UoT, the VC also highlighted opportunities and facilities provided to female students for acquiring higher education at UoT in a peaceful and conducive environment.

Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences and Business Administration, Dr. Waseem Barkat, Dean, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Dr. Naeemullah, Dean Academics, Dr. Adeel Ahmed, UoT’s Registrar Ganguzar Baloch, Director Public Relations Ijaz Ahmed, Focal Person of the event, Mahnaz Bashir, PSO to Vice Chancellor, Chakar Hyder, Deputy Director, Sher Alam Mari, Protocol Officer, Meer Bahad, Assistant Registrar, Ghous Bakhsh Baloch, heads of various academic and administrative departments, faculty members and students attended the seminar.