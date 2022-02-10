coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

APNS condoles death

Press Release 10 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: “Sarmad Ali, President and Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS Office Bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Barrister Rashid Munir Ahmed, husband of Mrs Sadia Rashid, publisher of Monthly Hamdard Naunahal, Karachi and President, Hamdard Pakistan.

The APNS offers condolence to the bereaved family and prays that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

APNS Sarmad Ali Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani

Comments

Comments are closed.

APNS condoles death

W. Bengal students block roads against Karnataka hijab ban

BS-1 to 19 employees: 15pc disparity allowance announced

BoI asked to make strategy aimed at populating SEZs

ECC approves textile policy with certain amendments

Move to document non-filers: FBR to launch ‘Tax Asaan Portal’ next week

5G spectrum auction: Ministry notifies Advisory Committee

SC suspends PHC’s LG polls postponement verdict

Foreign embassies: ADs can remit visa, document attestation fees: SBP

FIs may appoint CRC as agent for recovery of NPAs

Climate hope as scientists in UK set fusion record

Read more stories