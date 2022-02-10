‘Long march’ PPP seeks ‘permission’ from Sindh Home Dept!

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday sought permission and necessary security arrangements from the Home Department Sindh for its Long March towards Islamabad scheduled to begin from the Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam, the father of the nation on February 27, against the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led (PTI) federal government.

Syed Waqar Mehdi, the General Secretary PPP Sindh has in a latter to the Home department Sindh, IG Sindh and Commissioners of Karachi division, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Sukkur division stated that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced to hold the Long March against the ‘incompetent’ Federal Government on February 27, 2022 from Mazar-e-Quaid, Karachi and will culminate in Islamabad, the Federal capital.

The route of long march would be Shahra-e-Faisal, Malir, Thatta, Sajawal, Badin Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, Moro, Khairpur, Rohri/ Sukkur, Ghotki, Ubauro to the Punjab. During the Long March participants will night stay at Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad & Rohri to achieve its objectives.

The letter said, “you are requested to provide the security arrangements including permission of Loudspeakers for Long March rally and for reception camps throughout Province in different places of Cities. It is therefore, requested that the necessary action may kindly be taken into the matter and issue necessary permission in this regard.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022