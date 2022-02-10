coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Long march’ PPP seeks ‘permission’ from Sindh Home Dept!

Recorder Report 10 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday sought permission and necessary security arrangements from the Home Department Sindh for its Long March towards Islamabad scheduled to begin from the Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam, the father of the nation on February 27, against the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led (PTI) federal government.

Syed Waqar Mehdi, the General Secretary PPP Sindh has in a latter to the Home department Sindh, IG Sindh and Commissioners of Karachi division, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Sukkur division stated that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced to hold the Long March against the ‘incompetent’ Federal Government on February 27, 2022 from Mazar-e-Quaid, Karachi and will culminate in Islamabad, the Federal capital.

The route of long march would be Shahra-e-Faisal, Malir, Thatta, Sajawal, Badin Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, Moro, Khairpur, Rohri/ Sukkur, Ghotki, Ubauro to the Punjab. During the Long March participants will night stay at Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad & Rohri to achieve its objectives.

The letter said, “you are requested to provide the security arrangements including permission of Loudspeakers for Long March rally and for reception camps throughout Province in different places of Cities. It is therefore, requested that the necessary action may kindly be taken into the matter and issue necessary permission in this regard.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP Federal Government Syed Waqar Mehdi

Comments

Comments are closed.

‘Long march’ PPP seeks ‘permission’ from Sindh Home Dept!

W. Bengal students block roads against Karnataka hijab ban

BS-1 to 19 employees: 15pc disparity allowance announced

BoI asked to make strategy aimed at populating SEZs

ECC approves textile policy with certain amendments

Move to document non-filers: FBR to launch ‘Tax Asaan Portal’ next week

5G spectrum auction: Ministry notifies Advisory Committee

SC suspends PHC’s LG polls postponement verdict

Foreign embassies: ADs can remit visa, document attestation fees: SBP

FIs may appoint CRC as agent for recovery of NPAs

Climate hope as scientists in UK set fusion record

Read more stories