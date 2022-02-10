Railways: Swati highlights criticality of ML-1 track project

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati has Wednesday acknowledge that the progress on ML-1 track under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is slow further admitting that the completion of the project is vital for the future of the Pakistan Railways (PR).

While briefing the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Railways meeting held under the chairmanship of Muhammad Mueen Wattoo, the minister said that the documentary procedure on the ML-1 project has been completed and suggested that the committee should summon the CPEC secretary to seek further details. He said, “We cannot tolerate any further delay in this mega project”.

“The accurate estimation about the entire costs can be gauged only after the tendering process starts. Only Chinese companies will operate on ML-1, which has been already decided,” the minister maintained.

“All our documents are complete. I met the Chinese ambassador four months ago,” the minister said, adding that the Ghotki train accident cannot be forgotten. The committee decided to get next briefing on the topic of the ML-I project from the CPEC authority in the next meeting.

Responding to various questions of the committee members regarding the sale of PR lands, the minister said that commercialization of Railways property can rid Pakistan of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loans but “we are unable to take serious steps in this regards as owing to courts orders we are facing serious problems as courts were either abolishing such projects, give stay orders or kept decisions pending for years and months.

He said that on the pattern of Railway Royal Palm Club Lahore and Pakistan Railways can lease out a piece of land in Karachi which has the potential to generate up to Rs300 million for the railways.

He said that recent decision of a court against the River Ravi Urban Project is a prime example what how orders are causing delay in the completion of projects. The Ministry of Railways at present had some 50,000 sanctioned vacant positions in different cadres, but “we have surrendered these positions as the PR is not in a position to pay salaries for such a huge work force”. He said that the PR is going to hire contractual employees.

The minister further said that PR’s pensions related expenditures have reached Rs38.12 billion and the ministry has separated the pensions related account, adding that annually Rs2 billion are being added on pensions expenditures.

The ministry has started a massive land evacuation drive across the country. Railways have out sourced ticketing-related matters which will be dealt through RABTA app where passengers can book all the services including hotel bookings. First phase will be launched from April 2022. Manual tendering has been abolished by launching E-procurement; in future every advertisement will be electronic. The ministry was in the final phase to design Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) project in a bid to put the railways on the path of progress. The ministry is also going to implement 100 E-filing for future to get rid of file work.

The Minister for Railways and other senior official of the Railways briefed the Committee about its one year’s performance to the Committee. Railways are going to open the Dargai track soon as the Railways spent two billion on it for generating the fund through operation of maximum train.

Railways has saved lot of money by installing the electricity meters for the individual and made them the direct customer of the WAPDA rather than the Railways. Railways tourism train rehabilitated as Attock Safari train for generating the funds. E-procurement policy and E-tendering is introduced in Railways just to save the money.

Similarly, the Railways has started the centralized pay roll, field staff monitoring E-office, face attendance of the employees of Railways and planning portal in the Railways. The Committee appreciated the efforts of the ministry. Karachi Circular, and container terminal at Pepri, Karachi project are under consideration and will be completed soon.

The Minister for Railways informed the Committee that the Ministry of Railways has completed its studies for international railways tracks for future connectivity of Railways with Afghanistan, Iran, and Russian states. The Committee appreciated the ministry.

The Committee was briefed by the Ministry of Railways about the PSDP for the year 2022-23 by the Ministry of Railways in the presence of the Finance Division and the Planning Division, and the Committee was of the view that both the divisions should have focused on the new and ongoing projects of the Ministry of Railways and ensure the timely release of the grants for execution of the projects as approved by the Committee.

