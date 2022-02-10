KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 159,646 tonnes of cargo comprising 85,559 tonnes of import cargo and 74,087 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 85,559 comprised of 29,281 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,085 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,393 tonnes of Yellow Soya Bean Seeds and 46,800 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 74,087 tonnes comprised of 40,885 tonnes of containerized cargo, 195 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,420 tonnes of Cement, 9,300 tonnes of Loose Bulk Cement, 6,813 tonnes of Mill Scale, 274 tonnes of Rice and 14,200 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 5074 containers comprising of 1882 containers import and 3192 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 407 of 20’s and 578 of 40’s loaded while 03 of 20’s and 158 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 721 of 20’s and 437 of 40’s loaded containers while 225 of 20’s and 687 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly, 09 ships namely, Kota Padang, Uafl Dubai, Encore, Diamond Express, Goodwyn Island, Jal Laxmi, Hansa Roternburg, Diyala and Tarlan have berth at Karachi Port.

Only 03 ships namely, Msc Sky II, OOCL Guangzhou, Oel Kedarnath have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Some 11 cargoes namely, MT Lahore, Al Shaffiah, Sea Elegant, MSC Malin, Hilda, Caribbean 1, Rebecca Schulte, Stolt Alm, Bay Spirit, Ever Ursula and Cosco Roterdam were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

Berths were engaged by 11 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Southern Wolf and MSC Busan left the port on Wednesday morning, while four more ships, Seago Seletar, MSC Jasmine, Great Pioneer and Augusta are expected to sail from QICT, PIBT and FOTCO on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 179,211 tonnes, comprising 92,953 tonnes imports cargo and 86,258 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,924 Containers (1,832 TEUs Imports and 3,092 TEUs export) was handled at the Port.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Stratton, Sky Ploeg, Ridge Bury and MSC Eyra carrying Coal, Chemicals and Mogas are expected to take berths at Bulk Terminal, Engro Terminal, Oil Terminal and Container Terminal on Wednesday, 9th February, while three more ships, Maersk Nile, MSC Pegasus and MSC Malin carrying Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 10th February-2022.

