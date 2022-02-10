Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
10 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (February 9, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
287,050,805 168,059,202 11,429,455,980 6,925,642,105
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 574,778,532 (851,732,798) (276,954,265)
Local Individuals 7,962,400,079 (7,424,517,369) 537,882,710
Local Corporates 4,284,052,839 (4,544,981,283) (260,928,445)
===============================================================================
