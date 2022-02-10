KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 9, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 46,339.76 High: 46,408.83 Low: 45,947.95 Net Change: 391.81 Volume (000): 125,210 Value (000): N/A Makt Cap (000) 1,908,639,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,824.94 NET CH. (+) 57.37 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,721.59 NET CH. (+) 24.75 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,334.29 NET CH. (+) 117.35 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,240.29 NET CH. (+) 99.96 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,049.79 NET CH. (+) 32.5 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,788.14 NET CH. (+) 20.79 ------------------------------------ As on: 9-February-2022 ====================================

