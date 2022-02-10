coronavirus
Business Recorder
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 9, 2022). ==================================== ...
Recorder Report 10 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 9, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 46,339.76
High:                      46,408.83
Low:                       45,947.95
Net Change:                   391.81
Volume (000):                125,210
Value (000):                     N/A
Makt Cap (000)         1,908,639,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,824.94
NET CH.                    (+) 57.37
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,721.59
NET CH.                    (+) 24.75
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,334.29
NET CH.                   (+) 117.35
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,240.29
NET CH.                    (+) 99.96
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,049.79
NET CH.                     (+) 32.5
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,788.14
NET CH.                    (+) 20.79
------------------------------------
As on:               9-February-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

