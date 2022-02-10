Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 9, 2022). ==================================== ...
10 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 9, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 46,339.76
High: 46,408.83
Low: 45,947.95
Net Change: 391.81
Volume (000): 125,210
Value (000): N/A
Makt Cap (000) 1,908,639,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,824.94
NET CH. (+) 57.37
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,721.59
NET CH. (+) 24.75
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,334.29
NET CH. (+) 117.35
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,240.29
NET CH. (+) 99.96
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,049.79
NET CH. (+) 32.5
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,788.14
NET CH. (+) 20.79
------------------------------------
As on: 9-February-2022
====================================
