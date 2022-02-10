Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
10 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
First Treet - - - - 02.03.2022 23.02.2022 to
Jubilee General 31.12.2021 40% (F) 1,649.327 8.31 24.03.2022 18.03.2022
Insurance Company Year End 09.00. A.M. To
Limited
Bank Al Habib 31.12.2021 70% 18,702.299 16.83 29.03.2022 21.03.2022
Limited Year End 10.30. A.M. To
(Unconsolidated) AGM 29.03.2022
Glaxosmithkline 31.12.2021 Nil 2,134.334 18.23 21.03.2022 14.03.2022
Consumer Year End 2.00. P.M. To
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd AGM 21.03.2022
Chakwal Spinning 04.03.2022 25.02.2022
Mills Limited 12.00. P.M. To
EOGM 04.03.2022
Yousuf Weaving 04.03.2022 25.02.2022
Mills Limited 11.00. A.M. To
EOGM 04.03.2022
===============================================================================================================
