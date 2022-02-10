coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 10 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
First Treet                  -               -            -             -          02.03.2022     23.02.2022 to
Jubilee General              31.12.2021      40% (F)      1,649.327     8.31       24.03.2022        18.03.2022
Insurance Company            Year End                                              09.00. A.M.               To
Limited
Bank Al Habib                31.12.2021      70%          18,702.299    16.83      29.03.2022        21.03.2022
Limited                      Year End                                              10.30. A.M.               To
(Unconsolidated)                                                                   AGM               29.03.2022
Glaxosmithkline              31.12.2021      Nil          2,134.334     18.23      21.03.2022        14.03.2022
Consumer                     Year End                                              2.00. P.M.                To
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd                                                            AGM               21.03.2022
Chakwal Spinning                                                                   04.03.2022        25.02.2022
Mills Limited                                                                      12.00. P.M.               To
                                                                                   EOGM              04.03.2022
Yousuf Weaving                                                                     04.03.2022        25.02.2022
Mills Limited                                                                      11.00. A.M.               To
                                                                                   EOGM              04.03.2022
===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

dividend Bonus announcements

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

W. Bengal students block roads against Karnataka hijab ban

BS-1 to 19 employees: 15pc disparity allowance announced

BoI asked to make strategy aimed at populating SEZs

ECC approves textile policy with certain amendments

Move to document non-filers: FBR to launch ‘Tax Asaan Portal’ next week

5G spectrum auction: Ministry notifies Advisory Committee

SC suspends PHC’s LG polls postponement verdict

Foreign embassies: ADs can remit visa, document attestation fees: SBP

FIs may appoint CRC as agent for recovery of NPAs

Climate hope as scientists in UK set fusion record

Read more stories