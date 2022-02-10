KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== First Treet - - - - 02.03.2022 23.02.2022 to Jubilee General 31.12.2021 40% (F) 1,649.327 8.31 24.03.2022 18.03.2022 Insurance Company Year End 09.00. A.M. To Limited Bank Al Habib 31.12.2021 70% 18,702.299 16.83 29.03.2022 21.03.2022 Limited Year End 10.30. A.M. To (Unconsolidated) AGM 29.03.2022 Glaxosmithkline 31.12.2021 Nil 2,134.334 18.23 21.03.2022 14.03.2022 Consumer Year End 2.00. P.M. To Healthcare Pakistan Ltd AGM 21.03.2022 Chakwal Spinning 04.03.2022 25.02.2022 Mills Limited 12.00. P.M. To EOGM 04.03.2022 Yousuf Weaving 04.03.2022 25.02.2022 Mills Limited 11.00. A.M. To EOGM 04.03.2022 ===============================================================================================================

