Pakistan

Two killed, 15 injured in fire incident at Kasur's paper mill

BR Web Desk 10 Feb, 2022

At least two workers were killed and another 15 sustained burns after a major fire broke out in Kasur’s Bulleh Shah Paper Mills on Wednesday, Aaj News reported.

The deceased have been identified as Amjad Kamboh of Kot Radha Kishan and Maqsood of Lahore. The dead bodies and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to eye witnesses, a short circuit caused the fire, which burnt down the entire fencing department.

Fire tenders and ambulances were called in from Lahore and Okara. Firefighters struggled douse huge flames.

Bulleh Shah Paper Mills fire in Kasur factory

