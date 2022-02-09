coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

New China tariff probe among options considered by Biden

Reuters 09 Feb, 2022

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is considering a range of options if talks over China's unmet "Phase 1" purchasing commitments fail, including a new trade investigation that could lead to new tariffs, US Chamber of Commerce officials said on Wednesday.

The administration also may work more closely with Europe and other US allies to present a united front to Beijing in demanding a more level playing field for international firms, Myron Brilliant, the Chamber's head of international affairs, told reporters.

US trade data on Tuesday revealed a massive shortfall in China's promised purchases of goods, services and energy under the former US president Donald Trump's Phase 1 trade deal implemented two years ago.

China met less than 60% of its purchasing goal, failing to meet a commitment to increase US purchases by $200 billion above 2017 levels over two years that were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain bottlenecks.

China says US tariff extension on solar products hurts new energy trade

Brilliant said the Chamber supports the Biden administration's talks with Chinese officials to hold them to the Phase 1 commitments.

"But should those talks not succeed in meeting the terms of the agreement, then I do think there are vehicles by which the administration can consider taking further action," Brilliant said. "The administration is considering a range of options, and we're not endorsing any of these options at this time, that could include obviously a 301 action and issues like that."

The Trump administration used Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, a statute aimed at combating trade partners' unfair practices, to launch tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in Chinese imports in 2018 and 2019.

A spokesman for the US Trade Representative's office could not immediately be reached for comment. In announcing her China trade strategy last October, top US trade negotiator Katherine Tai did not rule out new tariff actions.

Brilliant said that any actions that the Biden administration takes should be done in consultation with the business community and with US allies.

"Any action against China that isn't done in a multilateral way, isn't worked out with Europe and with our friends in Asia, will not be as productive," he said.

biden administration US Chamber of Commerce trade investigation

Comments

1000 characters

New China tariff probe among options considered by Biden

High-level army huddle reviews security situation

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to condemn harassment of 'Muslim girl students'

PM Imran says opposition wants him out to avoid jail in corruption cases

S22 series: Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphones have enhanced camera, faster chip

UN panel wraps up after Iraq pays $52.4bn for Kuwait invasion

WHO chief, Taliban discuss 'dire' Afghan health crisis

Rupee takes a hit, falls 0.22% against US dollar

Indian students block roads as row over hijab in schools mounts

Toyota, Domino's apologise over tweets as India uproar entangles more companies

Digital art auction raises more than $52mn for WikiLeaks' Assange

Read more stories