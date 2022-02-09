ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China shares rise on consumer boost as investors rotate out of growth

Reuters 09 Feb, 2022

SHANGHAI: Consumer firms lifted Chinese equities on Wednesday as investors reconsidered high valuations of growth stocks amid growing external risks, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose as rebounding Alibaba shares led a rally in the technology sector.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.4% at 3,466.37.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.25%, with the consumer staples sector higher 1.78%, and the real estate index up 0.65%.

** A sub-index tracking liquor firms rose 2.78%, led by strong gains in heavyweight distiller Kweichow Moutai, which rose 1.22%.

** Investor worries about the impact of US sanctions pulled WuXi Biologics 0.88% lower in Hong Kong. The stock had plunged more than 25% on Tuesday.

** WuXi AppTec fell 6.6% in Hong Kong and 4.05% in Shanghai, despite the company's attempt to downplay the impact of the measures.

** Analysts said worries about sanctions and possible US rate hikes had prompted investors to rotate out of growth shares into more traditional sectors.

Australia shares set to open lower, NZ closed

** "Some money managers think the market is risky in the short term, thus they will move money into those sectors with low valuation and less risks," said Ade Chen, general manager at Fund Investment in Guangzhou.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.88%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was unchanged and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.14%.

** In Hong Kong, Chinese H-shares rose 2.35% to 8,713.36, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.97% at 24,808.16.

** Gains in Hong Kong were powered by Alibaba, which jumped 6.12% after Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp said Alibaba's recent registration of additional American Depository Shares was not tied to any specific future transaction by SoftBank.

** The Hang Seng Tech index jumped 3.13%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3612 per US dollar, 0.08% firmer than the previous close of 6.366.

China stock Alibaba Shanghai Composite Index

Comments

1000 characters

China shares rise on consumer boost as investors rotate out of growth

Pakistan reports highest Covid-related death toll in a day since October 4

PPRA rules: LNG cargoes given 6-month exemption

Mohammad Yousuf appointed batting coach as Pakistan announce Test squad for Australia series

Saindak project: SML-MCC lease contract period may be extended to 2037

Tarin, WB officials discuss RISE-II

Sialkot-Kharian Motorway: Govt to issue sovereign guarantee

Israel strikes missile targets in Syria: military

Thousands protest Argentina's debt deal with IMF

Real estate projects: ICPL launches ‘Tameer Fund’

Matters relating to sales tax, income tax, FED: FY23 budget to envisage ‘one’ document for business community, general public

Read more stories