ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Asian FX, stocks firm as investors await US inflation data

Reuters 09 Feb, 2022

The Thai baht managed to rise along with several Asian currencies on Wednesday, despite expectations that its central bank will leave its policy rate unchanged at time when the US Federal Reserve is expected to begin raising interest rates.

Investors are expected to scour US inflation data out later this week for any clues on the pace of Fed's policy tightening.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected Bank of Thailand policymakers meeting on Wednesday to hold the one-day repurchase rate at an historic low of 0.50% to support the economy's recovery from a virus-led disruption.

Pipat Luengnaruemitchai, an analyst with Kiatnakin Phatra Securities said in a note that the Thai central bank could find maintaining an accommodative monetary policy too "binding" as inflationary pressures build.

The baht rose for a second successive day, gaining as much as 0.2%, as did the South Korean won and Indonesia's rupiah.

"The USD has lost some ground in general today, allowing Asian currencies to broadly trade firmer," Mitul Kotecha, a senior strategist with TD Securities said.

Thai baht leads gains in Asian fx, peso slips as Philippines' inflation eases

"While higher US real yields will likely limit any USD weakness, we continue to think Asian currencies will remain relatively resilient compared to other G10 and EM currencies."

The benchmark US Treasury yield on the 10-year note reached 1.97%, its highest since Nov. 7, 2019, as investors await inflation data on Thursday.

Meanwhile, South Korean shares rose about 1%, helped by a tech rally on Wall Street aiding risk appetite.

Other Asian equities also climbed.

Malaysia shares rose 1.1%, leading gains amongst Asian equities, as a Reuters poll showed the country's economy likely bounced back to growth in the final quarter of 2021, propelled by strong exports and private investments.

Thailand and Jakarta stocks were up 0.9% and 0.6% respectively.

India's blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index also saw a 0.8% rise as investors in the country look forward to the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision due Thursday.

Highlights:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.7 basis points at 6.503%

** Top gainers on the Thailand's SETI include TWZ Corporation PCL up 10%, Thai Capital Corporation PCL up 8.93%, Lalin Property PCL up ?5.56%

** Straits Times index up 0.14%

