Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on Toyota earnings

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday extending US gains, as the market's focus shifted to Toyota's third-quarter earnings due later in the day and US inflation data this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.80 percent, or 218.17 points, at 27,502.69 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.69 percent, or 13.40 points, to 1,947.46.

After a tailwind from the rebound of Wall Street shares following a batch of mostly solid earnings, the Japanese market's "focus is now on Toyota's earnings," later in the trading day, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

Market participants are also awaiting the US consumer price index due on Thursday, which is making investors cautious about active trading, analysts added.

The dollar fetched 115.47 yen in early trade, against 115.53 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group was up 1.17 percent at 5,364 yen after the investment giant said its plan to sell Arm to Nvidia was scrapped and that it is mulling listing Arm in the United States.

Nissan rallied 3.09 percent to 611.3 yen after it hiked its annual net profit forecast again on strong interim results.

Toyota was up 1.39 percent at 2,328 yen and Honda was up 1.00 percent at 3,443 yen ahead of their earnings reports due later in the day.

Toshiba slipped 0.62 percent to 4,686 yen after the rating agency S&P said its ratings on the tech conglomerate "may come under heavy pressure if the company's revised reorganisation plan fails to win shareholder support."

Earlier this week, the conglomerate announced plans to split into two, revising an earlier proposal to spin off two segments.