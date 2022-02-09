PPP required to rebuild ‘trust’, says PML-N’s Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Secretary-General Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday reiterated that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) needs to restore ‘trust’ before rejoining the PDM.

Talking to reporters outside the Accountability Court, he said that the PPP itself parted ways with the PDM and if it wants to rejoin the PDM’s anti-government movement then it should have to rebuild the trust. However, he said that political parties make contacts with each other, adding the opposition is united within the parliament.

When he was asked about moving a vote of no confidence, he said that as the required number was achieved, a vote of no confidence will be tabled.

To a question about the statement of Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, in which, he claimed that due to unilateral decisions of the Sharif family in the PML-N, a seasoned politician like Chaudhry Nisar withdrew from the party and that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s reservations are just beginning, Abbasi said that he did not read Chaudhry’s tweets. “Let me know about the date when Chaudhry told the truth last time then I will answer your question,” he added.

Responding to a question about the law and order situation in Karachi, he said that today is the same situation when his party had come to power in 2013, adding no one is safe in the cities and at the borders. “This is the failure of the government and we have to admit it,” he said. The key to country’s problem lies in immediate and transparent elections, he said.

Without naming the former advisor to the prime minister on accountability and interior Shahzad Akbar, he said that where the person is who used to address media in the name of accountability on a daily basis.

The former “illegal” advisor need to address a press conference and inform the nation about the details of their assets as in the future they will be questioned about these assets, he said.

He said that he wants to ask the officers of institutions to work within the ambit of the law. Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), as well as, the prosecutor will be held accountable for making ‘false cases’. “They will be questioned that who had authorised them to make false cases,” he said.

Earlier, he and the other accused appeared before Accountability Court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case.

During the hearing, Saiful Islam, counsel for the accused Muhammad Amin, completed cross-examination of prosecution witness Syed Asim Ali Trimzi.

The counsels for the other accused will conduct cross examination of the witness, Trimzi today (Wednesday).

The court adjourned the main case till February 15 and summoned two more prosecution witnesses for recording their statements.

