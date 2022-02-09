Steps taken to promote professional, skill-based education: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that steps are being taken to promote professional and skill-based education in the country that would help provide employment to the youth as well as put the country on the path to socio-economic development.

The President made these remarks, while talking to a delegation of Professional Education Foundation (PEF), led by its Chairman, Hafeez-ul-Haq, which called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Tuesday.

Highlighting the importance of higher education, he said that the government was focusing on educational development and had announced 50,000 scholarships to encourage deserving students to get higher education.

Talking to the delegation, the President said that it was his key priority to facilitate and encourage the differently-abled students to continue their studies and empower them financially.

In order to support and encourage persons with disabilities, he added that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) had formulated a policy that exempted the students with disabilities from tuition and hostel fees. He also underlined the need for increasing the virtual component of education, which was cost-effective and easily accessible.

The PEF chairman briefed the president about the contribution of the Foundation in the promotion of professional education.

